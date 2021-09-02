Transfer and postings in FBR: New post of Chief Collector Customs KP Peshawar created

ISLAMABAD: With appointment of new Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaque into fold of tax machinery, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been jolted with transfer and postings of 81 officers belonging to both Customs and Inland Revenue Service (IRS) groups in the second phase.

In a major policy making decision, the FBR for the first time has appointed Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Peshawar. The slot would be occupied by Ahmed Reza Khan, a BS-21 officer of Customs Group. Earlier, there was an arrangement of Chief Collector North who was supposed to look after Islamabad, whole KP and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Now the FBR has made the new appointment of Chief Collector KP to take care of the whole province including Torkham border and other entry/exit points of bordering areas in KP. The Customs Chief Collector North will continue looking after Islamabad and GB under its jurisdiction.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the FBR transferred and posted 75 officers of Pakistan Customs Service (BS-18-19). Six officers of Pakistan Customs Service (BS-20-21) were given new assignments with immediate effect in different parts of the country. Ms. Suraiya Ahmed Butt (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) Chief Collector of Customs, Appraisement (South), Karachi has been given assignment as Director General, Directorate General of Training & Research (Customs), Karachi. Dr. Fareed Iqbal Qureshi (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) was transferred and posted as Director General, Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi. The officer in addition to his own duties shall hold additional charge of post of Director General, Directorate General of Risk Management, Karachi. Ms. Shahnaz Maqbool (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) Director General, Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi has been given assignment as Member, Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad. Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) FBR Member has been transferred and posted as Director General, (OPS) Directorate General of Transit Trade. Wajid Ali (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) has assumed the charge of the post of Chief Collector of Customs, Appraisement (South), Karachi. The officer in addition to his own duties shall hold additional charge of post of Director General, Directorate General of Reforms and Automation (Customs), Islamabad (Stationed at Karachi), notification added.

On the Inland Revenue side, Sardar Ali Khawaja FBR Member Accounting has been given new assignment as FBR Member Headquarters. Mir Badshah Khan Wazir Accountant Member Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue Bench-I Peshawar has been made FBR Member Accounting.