Asma Rani murder case: Brother says decision on settlement only after talks with Marwat tribe

KOHAT: The brother of Asma Rani has rejected the rumours about the settlement of his sister murder case and said that any decision to this effect would be taken after consultation with Marwat elders.

Talking to The News, Muhammad Imran, brother of slain Asma Rani, said that jirgas had been coming to their family since the murder of his sister but they had not taken any final decision yet.

He said that there were reports in newspapers and social media about the settlement with the other party, which was not true. “Asma Rani is the sister and daughter of the entire Marwat tribe and no decision would be taken about the settlement of her murder case without the consent of elders,” Imran said.

Earlier, there were reports that Asma Rani family might pardon her killer, who was awarded the death sentence by a court. Asma Rani, a 3rd year MBBS student at the Ayub Medical College Abbottabad was shot dead by Mujahid Afridi in broad daylight in Kohat on January 27, 2018, allegedly over rejection of the marriage proposal by the latter. Soon after committing the murder, the accused had fled to a Gulf State where he was arrested by the International Police (Interpol) and was brought back to face the court of law.