Woman assaulted, video uploaded

LAHORE:A woman was sexually assaulted and the suspect uploaded her video on social media in Nawankot on Tuesday. The suspect Mohib had lured the victim to a place where he sexually assaulted her and also filmed while another suspect Haris uploaded the video on social media. Police have registered a case against the suspects. Mohib was arrested while the efforts were going on to arrest the other suspect. Meanwhile, Gulshan-e-Iqbal police arrested a suspect Shahzad for catcalling a woman. The suspect made harassing remarks to the woman when she was visiting Kareem Market with her relative.