Hamza terms women MPs’ role vital for uplift

LAHORE:Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz termed political role of women parliamentarians an important component in the development of the country and the nation and in strengthening the system.

The opposition leader was talking to former MPA Nazia Raheel who called on him at PML-N’s party secretariat in Model Town here on Monday. During the meeting, Hamza condemned the government’s ‘incompetence’ in addressing rising incidence of crimes against women, sexual violence and rape. The former assembly member from Kamalia briefed Hamza on political situation in her constituency. Organisational issues were also discussed during the meeting. They discussed ways to highlight the role of people politically and unite them against the government. In the meeting both the leaders discussed issues related to public problems while Hamza appreciated her role in politics. He said Nazia Raheel always stood strong with the party in every era, good and bad, and fulfilled the duty of being a true soldier of Nawaz Sharif.

Nazia Raheel was given the task of formulating important proposals through mutual consultation. Expressing full confidence in the leadership of PML-N, Nazia Raheel said Shehbaz Sharif had set an example of progress in Punjab, which even critics were compelled to praise. But this ‘incompetent’ government reversed the development of people in three years. The damage done to this country by ‘NAB-Niazi nexus’ is unprecedented in 70 years, she said.