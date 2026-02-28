GTA 6 security: Rockstar blocks leaks ahead of launch

The most awaited buzz in the gaming market has reportedly confirmed a new date to launch Grand Theft Auto VI. However, multiple leaks together with various claims have created another level of excitement among fans affecting the entire entertainment industry.

The upcoming release of the game scheduled on November 19, 2026, has forced Rockstar Games to implement exceptional security measures to prevent leaks and rumours.

Interestingly, the company is reportedly using “canary traps” to monitor any GTA 6 leaks from its side. The reason for this is that there has been a massive leak regarding its release in 2022, with more than 90 early gameplay videos being leaked online.

A canary trap involves sharing slightly different information with different employees or partners. If any version of the data appears online, Rockstar can pinpoint the source of the leak. This strategy acts as both a detection method and a warning to staff, ensuring confidential details remain secure.

Rockstar's current security system apparently provides better protection than what intelligence agencies use for their operations. Staff members must follow stricter rules when communicating with others while following significant limitations on their ability to access confidential materials.

Reportedly,the employees are experiencing lower job satisfaction because of this situation, yet the company decides to protect its GTA 6 development investment, which exceeds one billion dollars, as its main priority.

Take-Two Interactive, which owns Rockstar, has announced that the game will release on November 19, 2026, despite ongoing rumours about delays.