Morgan Stanley predicts AI to replace tasks not workers
Morgan Stanley says that most people will need new skills rather than face permanent unemployment in AI era
As artificial intelligence reshapes the workplace, Morgan Stanley predicts most employees won’t retire early or become permanently unemployed, but they will need to train for jobs that don’t yet exist.
The company's report comes at a time when there is increasing concern that AI may automate millions of white-collar jobs, with tech industry leaders Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei issuing warnings.
According to Morgan Stanley analysts, other technologies that were seen to change the way labour is used but did not replace it were electrification, the computer, and the internet.
For example, spreadsheets were seen to automate bookkeeping, but new jobs were created in finance. In the same way, AI is seen to change job types, occupations, and needed skills.
Morgan Stanley predicts the following potential future positions: executive-level chief AI officers, AI governance specialists for data compliance and security, blended product manager-engineer roles, AI personalisation strategists, predictive maintenance engineers, and computational geneticists in health care. As AI adoption grows, these new roles will become central to corporate strategy and operations.
The company states that "Fears of broader disruptions are overstated, as services and cyclical sectors represent only 13% of S&P 500 market cap." However, economists say that AI may be different, as it may be able to automate cognitive functions.
While early adopters of technology are benefiting financially, the real question is whether the adoption of AI will provide as many jobs as it creates.
-
GTA 6 security: Rockstar blocks leaks ahead of launch
-
AI reopens Swedish PM Olof Palme assassination cold case after decades
-
Nvidia’s new specialized chip aims to accelerate AI processing speeds
-
How AI can read your thoughts without you speaking?
-
Elon Musk’s Grok faces scrutiny from federal agencies amid Pentagon-Anthropic standoff–Here’s why
-
AI safety battle: Anthropic fires back at Pentagon after US military flags it ‘supply chain risk’
-
OpenAI partners with Pentagon after Trump bans Anthropic AI
-
Trump orders federal agencies to stop using Anthropic AI tools