Savannah Guthrie speculations 'sadly' coming true about mother Nancy

Savannah Guthrie mother Nancy will more than likely be found near her home

US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie’s speculations are apparently coming true following her heartfelt plea for a tip leading to the recovery of her mother Nancy, who was kidnapped earlier this month.

In the latest video, Savannah acknowledged that her mother might now be dead, in what would be a tragic end to a case that has gripped America and baffled police since Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona on February 1.

Despite a frantic search for the older woman, police have not identified a suspect in the case.

Fighting back tears in a post on Instagram, Guthrie said she and her sister and brother now accept their mother may be dead.

"We know that she may be lost," Guthrie said. "She may already be gone."

Now, an expert has also claimed that Nancy Guthrie "likely died within the first 72 hours" of her disappearance.

Former Nassau County lieutenant and founder of the NYPD's canine unit Michael Gould told the Mirror US, Nancy Guthrie's case is most likely a recovery mission rather than rescue at this stage.

He claims, "Sadly, my assessment is that Nancy likely died within the first 72 hours and will ultimately be recovered.

"Recovery doesn't bring closure—it simply removes the uncertainty of not knowing where she is."

The expert also said Nancy will more than likely be found near her home.

"Historically, victims of abductions are frequently found in relatively close proximity, two to five miles. Nancy's body will likely be found within a few miles of her home."