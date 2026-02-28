Sarah Ferguson’s dual cancer journey

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been a vocal advocate of cancer survivors.

She has suffered from two different cancers within a short span of time, breast cancer and later malignant melanoma—highlighting the importance of routine screening and early detection.

Timeline of Diagnosis and Treatment

June 2023 – Breast Cancer Diagnosis

In June 2023, Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine mammogram. The cancer was detected early, which highlighted the importance of routine check-ups.

She underwent a single mastectomy, a surgical procedure involving the removal of one breast, as part of her treatment plan.

Reports indicated that the surgery was successful, and no chemotherapy or radiotherapy was required at that stage.

Ferguson later emphasized the importance of screening, stating that she was only diagnosed because she attended a scheduled check-up, encouraging others not to delay routine tests.

January 2024 – Malignant Melanoma Diagnosis

In early 2024, while recovering from breast cancer surgery, Ferguson was diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.

The melanoma was discovered after dermatologists examined several moles that had been removed during reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy. One of these moles was found to be cancerous.

She underwent wide local excision, a surgical procedure to remove the melanoma along with a margin of healthy tissue, to ensure complete removal of cancer cells.

Sarah Ferguson has spoken openly about the emotional toll of facing two cancer diagnoses in quick succession. She has described the experience as “a shock” and has urged the public to remain vigilant about their health.

What Is Breast Cancer?

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide and occurs when abnormal cells in the breast grow uncontrollably.

Symptoms

A lump or thickening in the breast

Changes in breast size or shape

Skin dimpling or redness

Nipple discharge or inversion

What Is Malignant Melanoma?

Malignant melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, arising from melanocytes—the cells that produce pigment.

Warning Signs (ABCDE Rule)

When you notice a new mole or coloured patch of skin, follow the ABCDE rule:

Asymmetry

Border irregularity

Color variation

Diameter larger than 6 mm

Evolving shape or size

Symptoms

A new or changing mole

Itching, bleeding, or crusting of a skin lesion

Sarah Ferguson’s dual cancer journey, first breast cancer and then malignant melanoma—demonstrates both the unpredictability of cancer and the life-saving value of vigilance.

Through timely diagnosis and appropriate surgical treatment, she has navigated two serious conditions, using her platform to advocate for awareness and preventive care.