Yerin Ha opens up about shocking diagnosis post ‘Bridgerton’ season 4

Yerin Ha made an awkward confession about Sophie and Benedict's steamy bathtub hookup in Bridgerton season 4.

During a Feburary 25 appearance on Capital Breakfast alongside co-star Luke Thompson, the actress, told hosts Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby that she developed an uncomfortable skin condition while filming the s*x scene.

“There’s a scene where we are in a bathtub and basically I put baby powder all on me because I was told it would help dry my skin to put the intimacy wear on with my tape,” she explained.

Yerin then revealed, “And then basically the next day after the bathtub, I got hives all over my body and got folliculitis and needed steroid cream!”

“But I blame myself,” she admitted, “because I think it was a combination of baby powder and the bath water.”

Folliculitis is a common skin condition that’s typically caused by an infected or inflamed hair follicle, creating uncomfortable or itchy bumps on the surface of the skin.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, there are a number of factors that can increase the risk of developing folliculitis, including doing activities that make you sweat a lot and not fully cleaning off afterwards or spending time in a hot tub or sauna that isn’t properly cleaned.

Thompson noted that the pair were submerged in the bathtub for six or seven hours while filming the scene and joked with Yerin Ha, “But you were fine! So, it’s me. I’m a sensitive gal.”