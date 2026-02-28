Tia Mowry breaks silence on Angelina Jolie asking 'unbelievably' personal question: 'Wilder'

Tia Mowry has finally lifted the lid on the moment when Angelina Jolie asked her a personal question.

Despite being a successful actress, Tia was absolutely starstruck when she crossed paths with one of the top celebrities of Hollywood, Angelina.

“I’ve definitely been starstruck, and it happened the first time I met Angelina Jolie,” the 47-year-old American actress told a fan on her Instagram Stories.

“She was unbelievably beautiful, genuinely kind and just so cool in person,” she shared.

However, what made their interaction “even wilder” was the fact that the Oscar-winning actress “actually knew” who she was and since Tia “had twins, she started asking me questions about what it was like being a twin.”

“It was such a surreal, wonderful moment,” she said, recalling the details of her interaction.

For those unaware, Tia and her sister Tamera Mowry are real-life twins. They shot to stardom together with their portrayal of Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell, sisters separated at birth in Sister, Sister from 1994 to 1999.

It is important to note that among Angelina Jolie’s six children, Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, born in 2008, are twins, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Brad Pitt.