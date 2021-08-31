Muqadam case: Judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer extended till Sept 6

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court of Islamabad on Monday extended the judicial remand of prime accused Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukadam murder case till September 6.

The accused was brought to the Bakshi Khana (temporary lockup) of the court amid strict security and his attendance was marked, however, police did not produce him in the court and took him back to the Adiala Jail from Bakhshi Khana.

27-year-old Noor Mukadam, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20. The Homicide Investigation Unit of the Kohsar police station submitted the charge-sheet on Saturday.

Jaffer’s parents and other suspects have been named as accomplices of the prime suspect. In the charge-sheet, the police have requested the court to award strict punishment to Jaffer as well as pleading that other suspects in the case should be penalised for hiding the crime from the police.