Afghans in London hold protest

Photo by author

LONDON: Thousands of Afghan protestors took to the streets of Central London for the second week to condemn Afghanistan’s takeover and to express their disappointment at the behaviour of the international community.

Various UK-based Afghan community groups and leaders organised a march, which started from Marble Arch and culminated at the BBC Headquarters, 10 Downing Street, and the US Embassy.

The march was attended by a large number of protestors from all age groups carrying flags of Afghanistan, calling on the world to do more to restore peace in Afghanistan and help Afghans. Outside the BBC central office near Oxford Circus, the protesters called on the BBC editorial management to “present the true picture of the Afghan nation”.

Almost everyone present in the protest said that they had relatives back home who were directly affected by the latest conflict and the response of the international community was disappointing and an insult to the Afghan nation.

The protestors criticised US President Joe Biden for suddenly withdrawing troops from Afghanistan. The protestors called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to accommodate more Afghan refugees and help evacuate Afghans, who want to flee the country.