KP IGP directs police officials to crackdown on terrorists, most wanted persons

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari on Sunday directed regional police officers and district police officers across the province to crackdown on terrorists and also fight other crimes. He was addressing a video link conference with the field officers on Sunday, said an official communique from the Central Police Office.

The RPOs and DPOs gave a detailed briefing to the IGP on the overall law and order situation and arrests of proclaimed offenders and terrorists in their respective areas. The top cop directed the police force to work in liaison with intelligence agencies and arrest the most wanted persons in various criminal cases. He also said that there would be no compromise on the security of foreigners working on various development schemes in the province and also make use of drones and other security equipment for the purpose. He also asked officials to ensure that the cops behave well with tourists in the mountainous and scenic locations to help promote tourism and also to ensure proactive policing overall.