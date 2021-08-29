Sir Alex key to Ronaldo’s return to Utd: Ferdinand

MANCHESTER: Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way back to Manchester United — thanks to a helping hand from Sir Alex Ferguson.

United announced shortly before 5pm on Friday they had secured a deal with Juventus for the Portugal star that was subject to the agreement of personal terms, a medical and a visa.

It capped a remarkable turn of events after reports just hours earlier had suggested the 36-year-old five-time world player of the year was poised to sign for rivals Manchester City. United said in their announcement: “Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

The PA news agency understands United will pay 15million euros (£12.85million) plus eight million euros (£6.85m) in potential add-ons.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for United between 2003 and 2009 before leaving Old Trafford for Real Madrid, where his successes included four Champions League triumphs. Former United manager Ferguson signed Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon as an 18-year-old and Rio Ferdinand suggested he played a key role in the Portuguese star returning to Old Trafford.

“Cristiano and Sir Alex Ferguson have got a bond,” ex-United defender Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel when revealing he and Ronaldo had been in close contact as the move back to the Premier League neared on Thursday.

“Very few players get to have that in their career with a manager. Sir Alex played a massive part. There was no way Cristiano was coming to Man United without speaking to Sir Alex. Simple as that.”

For their part, United had not been looking to sign Ronaldo but seized the opportunity when it became clear he wanted to leave Juve. That a move would be happening was all but confirmed on Friday morning when coach Massimiliano Allegri revealed Ronaldo had asked to leave Juve.

At this point City appeared the front-runners, but news conferences held by Guardiola and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer early afternoon changed the picture.

While Guardiola poured cold water on the speculation, Solskjaer invited Ronaldo to sign for United. Perhaps dropping heavy hints something was afoot, the Norwegian said Ronaldo “knows that we’re here” and added midfielder Bruno Fernandes had been speaking to his compatriot.

It emerged soon after that United were in discussions with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes and City confirmed they had ended interest.

Ronaldo posted a farewell message to Juventus on Instagram, writing: “Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I’ll always love the city of Turin until my final days.