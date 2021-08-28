Another woman gang-raped by rickshaw driver, accomplices

LAHORE:A woman has allegedly been gang raped by a rickshaw driver and his two accomplices by taking her hostage at gunpoint in front of her minor daughter at Garhi Shahu.

The victim was lured by the suspects with a job offer. The 19-year-old victim told police main accused Saif had called her to fix a meeting with a few people for a job. He picked her up from Mughalpura in a rickshaw and took her to a place in Railway Colony.

He took her to a house where two persons were already present; one of them identified as Liaqat. One of them was carrying a handgun. “A suspect pointed gun at pointblank on my daughter and threatened to shoot the minor girl if I resisted,” the victim shared her ordeal. The suspects raped her and afterwards dropped her on a road and fled from the scene. Police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani has also taken notice of the incident and directed the authorities to arrest the suspects as soon as possible. Two bike thieves held: Tibbi City police claimed to have arrested two suspected bike-lifters on Friday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Imran and Ehsanullah. Police also recovered two bikes, master-key, cutter and other items from their custody.

The suspects would use master-keys and cutter to steal the bike. They were also adept at opening the locks. Man found dead: A 55-year old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Qila Gujjar Singh on Friday.

A passerby spotted the victim lying in an unconscious condition and informed police. A team reached the spot on information and shifted him to hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue.

Man held for displaying arms: Raiwind City Police on Friday arrested a suspect for display of illegal weapons on social media. The arrested suspect has been identified as Naveed. He few days back had posted pictures with weapon on social media. Police arrested the suspect and recovered the weapon from his custody. A case has been registered against him.

12 die in accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 953 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. In these accidents, 12 people died, whereas 1,018 were injured. Out of this, 641 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 377 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.