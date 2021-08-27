SCBA backs PFUJ sit-in outside Parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has announced complete support to Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) plan of staging a 48-hour sit-in outside the Parliament House during President Arif Alvi’s address to the joint sitting of the Parliament.

A delegation of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ), led by Press Freedom Action Committee Chairman Afzal Butt, called on SCBA President Abdul Latif Afridi and other office-bears on Thursday and apprised them about the PFUJ plan to stage a protest sit-in outside the Parliament against the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) and curbs on the press freedom in the country. The SCBA president assured the visiting delegation of complete support to journalists’ sit-in move.

The delegation included RIUJ President Amir Sajjad, Finance Secretary Hanifur Rehman, Secretary National Press Club Anwar Raza, High Court Reporters Association Secretary Ahtesham Kiyani, senior journalist Rana Masood, Member Governing Body Press Club Alamdar Hussain Baloch and others.

Abdul Latif Afridi said the press was a crucial pillar of the state, and the legal fraternity believed in complete press freedom. He said lawyers would not accept and tolerate any curbs on the media. He demanded the government allay all concerns of the journalist community regarding the proposed PMDA.