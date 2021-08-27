Steps being taken to redress expats’ grievances

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said Lahore police in collaboration of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee have been taking concrete measures to redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis regarding their all police-related issues, including possession of land and properties. He stated this during a joint meeting of Lahore police and District Overseas Pakistanis Committee held on Thursday at CCPO office to discuss the issues of overseas Pakistanis. District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Chairman Jahangir Bara chaired the meeting whereas SSP Discipline Mubashir Makon, SSP Legal Sheikh Asif and other related officers also attended it. The meeting listened to the cases of possession of land and properties, revenue, fraud and other matters of overseas Pakistanis and issued directions to the authorities concerned for speedy action on 39 complaints lodged by expatriates. The overseas Pakistanis expressed their gratitude over timely action on their complaints by the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee. The CCPO said Lahore police had established Anti-Qabza Cell as well as a dedicated helpline 1242 at Capital City Police Headquarters for redress of grievances of the people, including expatriates Pakistanis, about land grabbing and harassment.