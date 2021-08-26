Highest tally in 4 months: Corona claims 141 lives in a day

ISLAMABAD: As many as 141 patients lost their battle for life during 24 hours to COVID-19, touching the highest tally of deaths in a day in almost four months during the fourth wave of the viral disease.The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded as 91,204 on Wednesday with 4,199 more people tested positive and 3,915 people recovered from the disease during this time span. As many as 135 of the deceased were under treatment in hospitals and six perished in homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab.

Out of the total 141 deaths occurred, 59 patients were on ventilators.

There were 5,586 Covid-19 infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 73 infected people admitted during the 24 hours in various Covid-dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The National Covid positivity ratio during the 24 hours was recorded 6.83 per cent. The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 43 per cent, Bahawalpur 56 per cent, Lahore 42 per cent and Multan 67 per cent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) were occupied in four major cities of Abbottabad 71 per cent, Swat 72 per cent, Nowshera 80 per cent, and Swabi 75 per cent.

Around 503 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Some 61,410 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 20,342 in Sindh, 21,361 in Punjab, 10,575 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,609 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 2,390 in Balochistan, 740 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 1,393 in AJK. - APP/ News Desk