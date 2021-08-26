Smart forest a milestone in tackling climate change: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Furrukh Habib on Wednesday said the first-ever smart forest, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Rakh Jhok of Sheikhupura, was a crucial milestone in tackling the menace of climate change in the country.

Through his tweeter handle, Farrukh Habib said the Rakh Jhok Forest was a part of the Ravi Riverfront City and taken in line with PM’s vision for Clean and Green Pakistan. The minister said under the initiative, ten million trees would be planted on 24,000 kanals of land, while Huawei’s modern technology and sensors would also be installed to monitor the forest, which would eventually help in biodiversity conservation and enhancing forestation in the country.

In August 2020, PM Khan had inaugurated the Ravi City mega project, envisioning the second largest planned city in Pakistan, after Islamabad, and the proposed development is planned on the bank of River Ravi.

The project is aimed at rehabilitating the city of Lahore, meeting the needs of growing population, reducing water scarcity and boosting economic activities throughout the province, including Lahore.