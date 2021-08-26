Pakistan’s daily corona fatalities hit four-month high

ISLAMABAD: At least 141 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the 24 hours leading to Wednesday, the largest increase in Pakistan’s fatalities in nearly four months, as the fourth wave continued to batter the country.

The fatality data released on Wednesday by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was the highest since May 3, which saw 161 Covid-linked deaths.

Sindh has borne the brunt of the fourth wave of Covid-19, accounting for most of daily fatalities. As of Wednesday, the province accounted for 86 of the previous day’s 141 victims. Twenty-eight died in Punjab, 20 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three in Islamabad, two in Balochistan and one each in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

There were 6,168 Covid patients admitted in hospital across the country, 503 of whom were on ventilators.

Ventilators use was reported to be highest in Punjab’s cities, which accounted for three of the four cities with the highest occupancy rates. Multan was highest with two-thirds (67 per cent) of its ventilators occupied, followed by Bahawalpur — 56 per cent, Islamabad — 43 per cent and Lahore — 42 per cent. Oxygen use, on the other hand was highest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with four of its cities accounting for the highest occupancy rates. Nowshera lead with 80 per cent, followed by Swabi — 75 per cent, Swat — 72 per cent and Abbottabad — 71 per cent. A total of 1,135,858 cases have been detected so far and 25,220 deaths.