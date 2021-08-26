Ahmad Faraz’s poetry covers past, present and future: Shibli

Islamabad : Ahmad Faraz's poetry covers the past, present and future. These views were expressed by the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz in a prayer session on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of the first head of the PAL Faraz in collaboration with the literary and cultural organization Zawiyah. He was the special guest of the occasion.

Before the prayer ceremony, Federal Minister Shibli Faraz and Chairman PAL, Dr. Yousuf Khushk along with writers visited the grave of Ahmad Faraz located H-8 graveyard on behalf of PAL, laid a wreath and prayed.

Saadi Faraz, Dr. Ehsan Akbar, Haleem Qureshi, Jamil Yusuf, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Akhtar Usman, Anjum Khaliq, Mehboob Zafar, Haider Farooq, Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Farrukh Jamal, Afshan Abbasi, Naeem Fatima Alvi, Bihar Ali Bihar (Swabi) & other writers and officers & staff of the PAL attended the event.

Later, a short prayer session was held for Ahmad Faraz in the conference hall of the PAL in which Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz and Saadi Faraz were the special guests. The meeting was attended by writers and other friends. Dr. Yousuf Khushk Chairman, PAL, Prof. Fateh Mohammad Malik, Haleem Qureshi, Ayaz Gul, Mohammad Hameed Shahid, Hassan Abbas Raza, Akhtar Usman, Jamil Yousaf, Shahid Masood and others expressed their views about the art and personality of Ahmad Faraz. Mehboob Zafar was the moderator.

Minister Shibli Faraz said his father, Ahmad Faraz, was not only a great poet of his time but his poetry covers the past, present and future. His poetry is a beacon for the times to come and especially for the new generation. "I am often guided by his poetry," he said.

The minister said that the creative ability bestowed on Ahmad Faraz by Allah, Ahmad Faraz never betrayed the trust given to him by Allah, the role given to him, he fulfilled it well. He worked not for himself but for the welfare of the society and lived his life without any greed. He thanked the Chairman, PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk and all the other participants for refreshing their memories of Ahmed Faraz.

Prof. Fateh Mohammad Malik said that Ahmad Faraz was not only a great poet but he was also our national hero. He always stood by the truth and fought the exploitative forces. We must recognize Ahmed Faraz as a hero.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman, PAL, said that Ahmad Faraz was the first head of the PAL. He is still a popular poet today and will always be popular. Undoubtedly, his poetry is a beacon for our new generation.

The Chairman, PAL said that today we need to cultivate resistance in Ahmed Faraz's poetry and positive and constructive thinking and we should benefit from his vision.

Saadi Faraz mentioned various memorable poems of Ahmad Faraz and talked about his personality.

Haleem Qureshi, Ayaz Gul, Mohammad Hameed Shahid, Jamil Yusuf, Akhtar Usman and Mehboob Zafar also spoke on the occasion.