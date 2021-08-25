Pakistan successfully test-fires Fatah-1 rocket system

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a successful test-flight of indigenously-developed Fatah-1 (Guided Multi Launch Rocket System), capable of delivering a conventional warhead.

The new weapon system will give the army ability of precise target engagement deep inside the enemy territory, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Army Staff also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test.