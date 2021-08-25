Mother held in murder case of youth

BISHAM: The police solved the blind murder case of youth, who was killed in Zara Dherai in Shangla district a few weeks back, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that the police arrested the mother of the slain youth, Ejazul Haq, while investigating the case on scientific lines.

The officials of the Alpuri Police Station said that the woman admitted the killing of son along with three other persons. She said that her son had seen her in an objectionable condition and threatened to disclose it to his father. The police also arrested the accomplices of the woman.

The officials said the police started a probe into the mysterious death of Ejazul Haq who was strangled to death in Zara Dherai. The exhumation grave was held on the order of the court and the medical report confirmed that the youth was killed, they added.