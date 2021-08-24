Japanese envoy extends wishes for Pak athletes

Islamabad:After an impressive Tokyo Olympics finished on August 8, the Tokyo Paralympics begins tomorrow! Overall theme for both the Olympics and Paralympics is ‘Moving Forward’ and the theme for the opening ceremony for the Paralympics is 'We Have Wings.'

Kuninori Matsuda, ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, wishing success to the two Pakistani athletes, Haider Ali and Anila Baig, participating in the Tokyo Paralympics said “Congratulations to the athletes, coaches, supporting staff and the families of the Pakistan’s Paralympic Team for their resilience to compete in the Games especially during the time of challenging COVID-19 situation. I am sure that the Pakistani Paralympians will do their best for their country.”

While expressing his good wishes and solidarity on the occasion of Tokyo Paralympics, the President of Pakistan's Milestone Society for Special Persons, Muhammad Shafiq ur Rehman, also congratulated the Pakistani athletes for their dedication and hard work for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Shafiq, in his message on the occasion, also extended his gratitude to the Japanese people with disabilities who had donated wheelchairs to Milestone Society for Special Persons in 2002. That donation from our Japanese friends helped us to start sports activities for persons with disabilities here in Pakistan and also introduced wheelchair cricket as a new game in the world.