PESHAWAR: A police official was wounded in firing during a raid in the limits of Urmar police station late Sunday night. An official said police conducted a raid to arrest a proclaimed offender Fazal Subhan wanted in a murder case when the accused opened fire on the cops.He said Assistant Sub-Inspector Inayat Khan was wounded when hit by a bullet and was taken to hospital. The official said raids were being conducted to arrest the accused who had escaped.