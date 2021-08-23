CNG-run vehicles

This refers to the letter ‘Unchecked cylinders’ (August19) by Malik ul Quddoos. The writer has talked about a critical issue with facts. The widespread use of CNG in all types of vehicles poses serious threat to life. Currently, people have no monetary benefit in using CNG as fuel for their vehicles as there is a minimal difference between petrol and CNG prices. In our country, people hardly follow the guidelines set by the government. This carelessness results in horrific incidents of gas explosion in vehicles, leading to deaths and injuries.

PM Imran Khan must take notice of this situation and immediately impose a ban on use of CNG kits in all types of vehicles. He should also reduce the prices of petroleum products.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad