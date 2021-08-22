RPO inquires after injured warden

Rawalpindi : Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar along with City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal and other police officers on Saturday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and inquired after the health of the injured traffic warden.

On the occasion, RPO directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured traffic warden.

He said that traffic wardens try to facilitate the citizens and ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads day and night in severe weather conditions.

CPO said that the accused involved in the traffic accident would be sent behind the bars soon.

According to details, a ‘Shahzor’ ran over the on-duty traffic warden Shafqaat, injuring him severely, on old Airport Road on Friday night and the driver managed to escape from the scene.