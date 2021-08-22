Uplift projects being devised in consultation with MPAs: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that development projects were being devised with consultation of elected representatives unlike in the past when uplift projects were launched in the provincial metropolis and other cities without any proper planning; he expressed these views during his meeting with MPA from PP-170 M Amin Zulqarnain Saturday.

MPA Amin Zulqarnain thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for providing development funds for the area.

The CM said that the PTI government had initiated projects with proper planning to improve infrastructure of the city, he said.

In Lahore, he said the work was under way on Sheranwala flyover, Shahkam Chowk flyover and Ghulab Devi underpass projects. Completion of these projects will permanently resolve traffic problems of the city, he added.

The CM said that 11 underground water storage tank projects were under progress for rainwater storage and release system.

Public needs have been prioritised, instead of starting projects for personal projection, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of videos of women harassment going viral on the social media, sought a report from IGP Punjab.

The chief minister ordered for arrest of the accused at the earliest and termed the incidents unbearable.

He ordered for measures to prevent such incidents in future.

He also ordered for taking security measures to protect women at congested places or at the public gatherings.

The presence of police personnel should also be ensured at such places, he added. Buzdar said that such elements deserved stern punishment.

Women were a respectable segment of society and the government would ensure their protection at any cost and justice would be ensured, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death of a man in a acid attack incident in the precinct of Nishatabad police station Faisalabad and sought a report from the RPO.

The CM ordered for the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

Usman Buzdar said that justice be provided to the heirs of deceased Tanvir Ahmed.