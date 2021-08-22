Indian brutalities continue as three more killed in Pulwama

HELD SRINAGAR: Violent oppression continued in Indian-occupied Kashmir on Saturday, as Indian forces killed three more Kashmiri young men in the Pulwama district, raising the number of killings in occupied Kashmir to six since Thursday.

The troops killed the three youths in a violent cordon and search operation in the Nagbarean locality, in the district’s Tral area, the Kashmir Media Service reported. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in.

On Friday, Indian occupation forces killed two youths and destroyed a house during a similar operation in the Pampore area of the same district. A separate operation continued for the third consecutive day in Rajouri on Saturday. One youth was gunned down by Indian forces in the area on Thursday. Meanwhile, occupied Kashmir’s police chief, Dilbag Singh, chairing a meeting in Kulgam asked the Indian forces to intensify their cordon and search operation in the occupied territory.

The development comes as the disputed territory’s former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti called on New Delhi to restore Article 370 and resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue if it is really interested in ensuring peace in Jammu and Kashmir and the Sub-continent,

Addressing a gathering in Kulgam, the India-aligned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said for everlasting peace in the disputed territory, government of India must restore special status which they snatched illegally on August 5, 2019 and also resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue. The PDP chief alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party was misusing Indian agencies to “crush dissent in Kashmir”. “If better sense doesn’t prevail in BJP camp, India is all set to break into parts on communal and religious lines,” the PDP chief warned.