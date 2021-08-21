One dies, 3 injured as truck overturns on KKH

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and another three others sustained injuries when a Rawalpindi-bound truck overturned on Karakoram Highway in Lower Kohistan on Friday.

“The KKH was blocked following the road accident in Jijal area which was cleared to traffic after hectic efforts of an hour,” Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon, the district police officer, told reporters.

The truck, loaded with the fruit and vegetables, was on the way to Rawalpindi from Gilgit, when it overturned at a turn, blocking the KKH to traffic.

The long queue of vehicles were witnessed on both sides of the strategically important artery following the accident.

A police party rushed to the scene and cleared the road to traffic and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Abuzar dead. The injured Muhammad Babar, stated to be driver, Muhammad Danish and Sherbaz were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad.