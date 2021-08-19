Dutch PM thanks Imran for Pak support in evacuation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday received a telephone call from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan including the efforts for evacuation of people from the country.Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that Pakistan was closely following the developments and was in touch with regional and international partners. He highlighted that Pakistan was facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan, as requested. The Dutch prime minister conveyed thanks for Pakistan’s support and facilitation for their evacuation endeavours. Imran Khan said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was important for Pakistan and the region. Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ch said Pakistan has so far evacuated some 1,100 personnel from Kabul. In a tweet, he said Pakistan’s commendable evacuation operation was continuing.