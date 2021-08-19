Youm-e-Ashur to be observed today with due solemnity

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram, will be observed on Thursday across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

The mourning processions will be taken out in all the cities and towns of the country, state-run Radio Pakistan reported. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) have also been issued for the mourning processions to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain and various aspects of the Karbla tragedy. In connection with ninth Muharram on Wednesday, Taazia and Zuljinah processions were taken out in different parts of the country in memory of the martyrs of Karbala.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.