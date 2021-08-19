WAF condemns Taliban occupation of Afghanistan

Terming the Taliban occupation of Afghanistan “illegal and undemocratic”, the Women Action Forum (WAF) has said that American forces have exited the country with no regard for the safety or lives of the Afghan people. “After creating the Taliban for their own purposes, occupying the country for the past 20 years when their own tools were no longer useful,” the women’s rights body said in a statement.

“We condemn the international community, in particular, the US and its allies, for playing war games in Afghanistan and beating an ill-planned, hasty retreat, leaving Afghanistan at the brink of a possible civil war.”

Reports of the serious consequences for freedoms and lives of Afghan civilians, in particular women and girls, under the Taliban, had begun to emerge already, it said. Citing the statistics shared by UN bodies, 2021 has seen more women and children killed in Afghanistan in the first half of the year since 2009, the body said.