Hundreds sign up against gentlemen-only London club

London: More than 300 senior lawyers, including Cherie Blair, whose husband Tony was British prime minister, have signed a petition urging one of London’s oldest gentlemen’s clubs to start admitting women.

The Garrick Club, founded in 1831 for actors and "men of refinement and education", is one of the last such clubs not to allow women in, except as guests of men. Several previous votes by members proposing a change to the men-only policy have failed after not reaching a two-thirds majority. Former members include Charles Dickens, while "Sherlock" star Benedict Cumberbatch and senior minister Michael Gove are reportedly among around 1,300 current members, along with a large number of lawyers and judges. Signatories of the petition include some 300 male and female senior lawyers, who argue the gender bias means women miss out on networking opportunities.