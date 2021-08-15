JI vows to make country true democratic, welfare state

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq hoped that Pakistan will soon attain the objective for which millions of people of this region launched a historic struggle under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) for a separate homeland for the Muslims.

Talking to the media after hoisting the national flag at Mansoora on 75th Independence Day of Pakistan on Saturday, he said, “I want a Pakistan where education and health facilities, speedy justice and employment opportunities are available to all citizens.”

He added he wanted to see Pakistan a true democratic and welfare state.

The JI, he said, if voted to power, would establish hospitals equipped with all available facilities.

Schools and universities would be opened in all cities and an equal education system would be implemented in the country. Status quo forces kept the people backward and ignorant under an agenda. The PTI proved itself a continuation of the PML-N and PPP, he said.

He added the economy of the country was on the verge of collapse due to ill-planning of the rulers. The government, he said, did nothing for the betterment of masses in three years.

Sirajul Haq urged people to support the JI efforts to transform the country into an Islamic welfare state in accordance with the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said to him Pakistan was like a part of the paradise on earth and great gift of Allah Almighty to the Muslim of this region.

It was responsibility of people to protect this blessing and launch a struggle to transform Pakistan into a welfare state. There was a bright future ahead for Pakistan. Those who wanted Pakistan to be a secular state would certainly fail although they were hatching constant conspiracies against the ideological basis of this country, he said.

“Hundreds of thousands of men, women and children had sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence,” he said.

He said these leaders were not aware of the goal set for the country by the founding fathers.

These leaders, he said, had betrayed the nation and the country’s ideology. As a result, he said, Pakistan lost the eastern wing and was pushed away from the goal of Islamic revolution.