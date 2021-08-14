Nation set to celebrate 74th Independence Day today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani nation celebrates its 74th Independence Day today (August 14) with patriotic zeal and enthusiasm through a number of activities to highlight the struggle of the forefathers and national heroes in acquiring a separate homeland.

The day will dawn with special prayers and a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in all provincial capitals. There will be a pause at 8.58am throughout the country with the sounding of sirens to herald the flag-hoisting ceremony at 9am. Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the country.

Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities including seminars, discussion programmes, photo exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs, and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of the leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

All the major roads and avenues of the federal capital, like other cities, will be decorated with flags, banners, and buntings to present a festive look. Major public and private buildings in the city will also be illuminated to mark this important occasion.

Print and electronic media will highlight the services of Pakistan Movement’s heroes’ on the day and pay tributes to their extraordinary contributions to making Pakistan a reality. Islamabad Capital Territory Police as well as provincial governments have finalised traffic management plans for the convenience and safety of the general public.

Literary and cultural organisations have chalked out a number of programmes to mark the day. Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will arrange a puppet show through its National Puppet Theatre. The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organise the national “Azadi Mushaira” today which will be attended by eminent poets and scholars.

Similarly, educational institutions both private and the government will also hold different activities including competitions, functions, and sessions to educate the students about the historical struggle behind the creation of Pakistan.

The capital city has been transformed into green and white with a large number of Jashan-e-Azadi stalls carrying dresses, flags, buntings, pin badges, toys, and other decorative accessories for youngsters.

Since Independence Day has assumed the shape of a festival in the country, different brands, online retailers, eateries, cab-hailing services, and even electronics companies are offering discounts, adding more charm to the festivity.