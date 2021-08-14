Curbing extremism through peace, tolerance stressed

LAHORE: Speakers at a training workshop have called upon the need to counter violent extremism through promotion of peace and tolerance in society at all levels.

According to a press release, they were addressing the concluding session of a two-day faculty training workshop on counter violent extremism, peace and tolerance jointly organised by Punjab University Department of Digital Media in collaboration with the Department of Development Communication and Media Foundation 360 at Hameed Nizami Hall, School of Communication Studies.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, senior journalists Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Sohail Warraich, Department of Digital Media Chairperson Dr Savera Shami, Chairperson Department of Development Communication Dr Ayesha Ashfaq, Media Foundation 360 President Mubashar Bokhari and faculty members from various departments participated in the workshop.

Addressing the workshop, Prof Niaz Ahmad said this there was a need to promote positive sentiments among the people through promotion of a culture of tolerance. He said that we must not react aggressively to the point of view of others. Sohail Warraich said peace could be promoted by adopting the concepts of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that Constitution of 1973 was very close to the vision of Jinnah.