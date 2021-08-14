PML-Q leaders stress national unity

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi in their messages on Independence Day said that the Pakistan’s independence gives us a sense of Allah Almighty’s blessings.

This day demands that all the differences be forgotten and the whole nation come together and work for the betterment of the poor so that they can be freed from the clutches of inflation and unemployment. The PML-Q leaders said that Pakistan was established under the banner of Muslim League and now Insha-Allah the beloved homeland would become stronger under the flag of Muslim League.