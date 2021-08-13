Cop gunned down in Lahore

LAHORE: A constable died at a hospital Thursday a few minutes after he was shot and injured in the Bhati Gate Police Station limits. Two unidentified armed motorcycle riders opened fire in Bhati Gate area, seriously injuring constable Ramzan and rode away from the crime scene. The injured constable was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds. Lahore CCPO took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP City.