SNGPL launches vaccination drive

LAHORE:On the directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has launched its mobile vaccination campaign.

During the campaign, more than 9,000 people have been vaccinated so far. It is pertinent to mention that the prime minister formally approved the national vaccination campaign on May 31 following which NCOC requested the State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to contribute in the campaign. SNGPL decided to fully cooperate in this campaign of significant national importance. Managing Director, SNGPL, Ali J Hamdani issued special directives in this regard after which the company constituted 50 mobile vaccination teams. It is noteworthy that the company did not seek any financial or administrative assistance from the government or any other source rather it utilised its own resources and available manpower for the purpose. SNGPL’s 50 mobile vaccination teams started operations from 50 localities in 7 different cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the federal capital. To create public awareness, the company launched a massive awareness campaign through advertisements in newspapers and banners displayed in different cities. SNGPL’s mobile vaccination teams are led by a doctor. The teams also include a vaccinator and data entry operators. The company has provided all teams with laptops, internet connection, medical equipment, facemasks and PPEs. The mobile vaccination teams are working in collaboration with the local district health authorities which provide Corona vaccines to the teams on daily basis. A flag march of the vehicles taking part in the vaccination drive was also carried out in Lahore. The march began at Hussain Chowk and ended at the company's head office on Kashmir Road.

581,169 citizens vaccinated: During the last 24 hours, 581,169 citizens were vaccinated across the province, said Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Sarah Aslam here on Thursday. She said a total of 21,750,515 citizens have so far been vaccinated across the province. She said only vaccination is the remedy against Covid-19.

A special vaccination campaign has been launched to vaccinate people on their doorsteps, said Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Sarah Aslam. The vaccination drive continues. The department has devised a comprehensive plan for vaccination of participants of Majalis and processions during Muharram. Secretary Sarah Aslam said a record number of vaccinations are being carried out on daily basis. There are currently 662 vaccination centres in the province. More than 21 million citizens have been vaccinated till now, she said.