JUI-F leader vows to resist bids to control seminaries

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah on Wednesday said his party would hold a meeting of all religious parties against the proposed domestic violence and evacuee property bills.

“We are going to launch a street agitation against the proposed domestic violence and Evacuee property bills,” Mufti Kifayatullah told reporters here.

He said that his party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would shortly announce a schedule of agitations and public rallies across the country.

“I have met with the JUI-F chief in the federal capital day earlier and he had asked me to get ready for the street agitations against the proposed bills,” Mufti Kifayatullah said. He added that the meeting of all the religious parties, including the Jamaat-i-Islami was also the part and parcel of their agitation against the both bills.

“When mosques and seminaries’ lands and buildings would be taken over by the government under the Evacuee Property Act, it means their independence and affairs would also be controlled by it, which is unacceptable to us at any cost,” Mufti Kifayatullah said.

The JUI-F leader said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was under tremendous pressure by the International Monetary Fund and Financial Action Task force and taking such anti-country and contrary to the Islamic injunctions.