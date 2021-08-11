PUBG Mobile C’ship begins tomorrow

KARACHI: There will be 16 teams competing for the title of PUBG Mobile National Championship, which begins on Thursday (tomorrow).

The championship offers a prize pool of $30,000. One team from each region will get a chance to participate in Season 4 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League.

Zong will be the official connectivity partner in Pakistan, strategically working with PUBG to build and enhance the local Esports ecosystem in the region. OPPO continues to be the official sponsor of PUBG Mobile Esports in South Asia in 2021.