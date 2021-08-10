Plantation drive launched in Malam Jabba

MINGORA: To counter climate challenges and deforestation, the forest department in collaboration with Malam Jabba Resort administration launched monsoon tree plantation campaign in the scenic Malam Jabba valley on Sunday.

Swat Additional Deputy Commissioner Riaz Ali was the chief guest on the occasion. “Clean and Green Pakistan is the need of the hour and together we can achieve the goal. Every citizen should pledge to plant at least one sapling on this Independence Day,” said Riaz Ali.

Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Qazi Shabbir said that in the current monsoon season, the target was to plant 300,000 saplings in five subdivisions of Swat district, including 5,000 saplings in Malam Jabba.

He urged the local community and students to take active participation in the plantation drive. At the ceremony, plants were also distributed free of cost among the locals, to plant in their homes and fields.