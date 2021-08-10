Workshop at University of Swat: Innovative ideas stressed to cope with challenges to economy

MINGORA: Department of Economics and Development Studies, University of Swat (UoS), organised a two-day workshop titled “Time Series Analysis” at the Charbagh campus of the varsity.

The resource person for the event was Prof Dr Wasim Shahid Malik from the Department of Economics, University of Peshawar.Research scholars and faculty members from several universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the workshop.

The chief guest in the closing ceremony was Prof Dr Muhammad Jamal Khan, vice-chancellor, University of Swat. The workshop was also attended by Prof Dr Fazal Mabood, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, and Mehboob-ur-Rehman, Registrar University of Swat.

The vice-chancellor appreciated the activities of the Department of Economics and Development Studies and offered full facilitation for organising such activities.

“Universities are think-tanks in the developed societies and the scholars through their research work give guidelines to the government and policymakers. The University of Swat provides a platform to the students to carry on research in all fields including economics,” he said.

Addressing the workshop Dr Wasim Shahid urged the students to come up with new and innovative ideas to cope with challenges faced by the economy of Pakistan.

“The seminar was aimed at imparting knowledge related to research, forecasting through econometrics, review software and time series data, so that research students become able to have independent research in the field of economics.

“The students were also informed about the different approaches to economics including macro and microeconomics,” said Dr Anwar Hussain, Chairman, Department of Economics and Development Studies.