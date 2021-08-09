35 more tested corona positive in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: As many as 35 more people tested corona positive here on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll reached 1,162 in the district and 1,070 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the last 24 hours. He said so far, 20,704 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad had reached 651. He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 beds at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 77 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 28 at DHQ Hospital. Moreover 328 patients were in home isolation, he added.

29,314 MORE VACCINATED: As many as 29,314 more people vaccinated here on Sunday.

According to District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed, 1,242,856 general public and healthcare workers had administered corona vaccine till now at 37 designated centres and camps. He said that 29,314 general public and 96 healthcare workers had been vaccinated.