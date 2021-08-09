Sindh records alarming increase in crime rate

SUKKUR: An alarming increase in crime rate in Sindh has been recorded during one month. According to sources, a report by DIG Crime Investigation Police covering the period of June 1 to June 30 mentions increase in number of murder cases by 129 percent. The report also found a 265 percent increase in attack on police; 45 percent increase in rape incidents and similarly a 12 percent increase in incidents of kidnapping for ransom.