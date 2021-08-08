Man kills brother over property dispute

FAISALABAD: A man killed his brother over a property dispute in the limits of Sadr Tandlianwala police station.

A police spokesman said that Abdur Razzaq, a resident of Abadi Sariyan, had a property

dispute with his brother Barak Allah.

On Saturday, Barak Allah allegedly shot Abdur Razzaq dead. The police have started investigation.

Power shutdown notice: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the notice issued by the company here, power supply from Sarshmir, Sheikh Colony,

Jhang Road, Atomic Energy, NIAB-II, Children Hospital, Data and Islampura feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30am to 1:30pm while Lathianwala, Saboana, Jaranwala Road, Arzo Mill, HSM-II, Fakharabad, MK Sons, Chawla, Wapda City,

Bismillah/Meghna and ZA Corporation feeders originating from 132-KV Khurrianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 5am to 8 amon Sunday (August 8).

Similarly, electricity supply from National Colony, Khizra, Naimat Colony, Scarp Colony and Fertilizer feeders emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 6am to 10am whereas College Road, Muslim Colony and New Factory Area feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Sajjad Estate, New

Dry Port, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Rasoolpur feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Meeranwala, Bahaduraywala, Industrial Estate-1, Industrial

Estate-2, Mansooran, Fazal-e-Rabbi, Industrial Estate-3 and STS feeders emanating from 132-KV

Industrial Estate grid station will observe load shedding from 6am to 11am on August 8.