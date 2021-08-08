 
Sun Aug 08, 2021
August 8, 2021

Class 9 student raped, girl abducted

August 8, 2021

KASUR: A class 9 student was raped while a girl was abducted in separate incidents here. Accused Rashid abducted Irshad’s daughter near Mata village and raped her. The police have registered a case. In another incident, accused Atif, Nadeem and others entered Adeel’s house and abducted his 16-year-old sister.

