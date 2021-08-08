Class 9 student raped, girl abducted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: A class 9 student was raped while a girl was abducted in separate incidents here. Accused Rashid abducted Irshad’s daughter near Mata village and raped her. The police have registered a case. In another incident, accused Atif, Nadeem and others entered Adeel’s house and abducted his 16-year-old sister.