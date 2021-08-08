Tanvir Ahmad appointed GHCL CEO after SHC order

KARACHI: Syed Tanvir Ahmad Jaffery has been appointed as CEO of the Genco Holding Company Limited (GHCL) in place of Muhammad Imran.

In a constitutional petition filed by labour leader Sajjan Panhwar, Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Hyderabad, on May 18 had declared appointment of Muhammad Imran illegal and in contradiction of the Pakistan Engineering Council Act 1976.

The court had also directed the Ministry of Energy and Power Division to denotify Muhammad Imran from the post of CEO GHCL, Islamabad, and appoint a suitable professional engineer on the same post within 30 days.

The SHC ordered the removal on the grounds that Muhammad Imran had been holding the post of a professional engineer while being a chartered accountant.