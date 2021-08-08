Accused arrested in PDA official’s murder case

CHARSADDA: Police have arrested prime accused in the murder case of Peshawar Development Authority assistant director Junaid Akbar.

At a press conference, District Police Officer Zaibullah Khan said the slain officer was going to marry a girl, who was also liked by Mohib Shah, the man who killed Junaid.

Junaid was killed in the Matani area of Peshawar on July 23. The police said that Mohib had also disclosed the names of his accomplices in the murder case. He said a motorcycle and weapon had also been recovered from the arrestee.